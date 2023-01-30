Overview

Dr. Harry Bray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Bray works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.