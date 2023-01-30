See All Gastroenterologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Harry Bray, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Bray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Bray works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology East at Gateway
    1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 963-2707
    Gastroenterology East - Milwaukie
    10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 210, Portland, OR 97222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 963-2707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease

Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2023
    I really enjoy Dr. Bray! He has done a great job explaining and performing my colonoscopy and endoscopy. I find his sense of humor refreshing. Highly recommend him!
    Vince Sylvia — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. Harry Bray, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790787554
    Fellowship
    • St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bray works at Gastroenterology East at Gateway in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Bray’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

