Dr. Harry Bray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Bray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Bray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Bray works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology East at Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 301, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 963-2707
-
2
Gastroenterology East - Milwaukie10330 SE 32nd Ave Ste 210, Portland, OR 97222 Directions (503) 963-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bray?
I really enjoy Dr. Bray! He has done a great job explaining and performing my colonoscopy and endoscopy. I find his sense of humor refreshing. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Harry Bray, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1790787554
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bray works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.