Dr. Harry Buchanan IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Buchanan IV, MD
Dr. Harry Buchanan IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Buchanan IV's Office Locations
Harry W. Buchanan Iv MD400 N 17th St Ste 200, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 433-2021
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He truly listens and explains what is happening with your eyes. He goes the extra yard to be sure that you are happy with your treatment
About Dr. Harry Buchanan IV, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
