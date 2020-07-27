See All Otolaryngologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD

Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Cantrell works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cantrell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced ENT
    200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mount Laurel
    204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Washington Township
    239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Advanced ENT
    130 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cantrell?

    Jul 27, 2020
    awesome dr. cantrell explain everything to me highly recommend . you won t be dissappointed. i m very happy. thx.
    edward szwartz — Jul 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cantrell to family and friends

    Dr. Cantrell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cantrell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD.

    About Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972693760
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • York Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Virtua Marlton Hospital
    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantrell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cantrell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cantrell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantrell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantrell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantrell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantrell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.