Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD
Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
Dr. Cantrell's Office Locations
Advanced ENT200 Bowman Dr Ste D285, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Mount Laurel204 Ark Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Washington Township239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Advanced ENT130 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
awesome dr. cantrell explain everything to me highly recommend . you won t be dissappointed. i m very happy. thx.
About Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972693760
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- York Hosp
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Dr. Cantrell works at
