Overview of Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD

Dr. Harry Cantrell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Cantrell works at Advanced ENT in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Mount Laurel, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.