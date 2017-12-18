Dr. Harry Cheves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Cheves, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Cheves, MD
Dr. Harry Cheves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, GA. They completed their residency with Greenville Hospital System
Dr. Cheves works at
Dr. Cheves' Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center5401 Lake Oconee Pkwy, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions
-
2
AU Health Lake Oconee2011 Westend Dr, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheves takes time to answer questions his patients may ask. He listens. Overall I would highly refer him as a doctor to my friends.
About Dr. Harry Cheves, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1063491504
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Hospital System
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheves works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheves.
