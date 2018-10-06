Dr. Harry Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Dao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Dao, MD is a Dermatologist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Dr. Dao works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery Clinic26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Baylor Clinic1977 Butler Blvd # E6200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6131
-
3
Llumc Transplant Institute25865 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-3636
-
4
Loma Linda University Healthcare11370 Anderson St Ste 2600, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dao?
I have seen Dr Harry Dao 3-4 times the past 2-3 years. Dr Dao is a real pleasure to visit with. He listens well, offers suggestions, provides good diagnoses, knowledgeable, has a great staff, excellent new facility, and a really nice person. His office has been able to make last minute emergency apts and reschedule on the spot for missed apts. I changed to him for my dermatology issues because my previous doctor's office failed & Dr Dao helped during a crisis. I highly recommend Dr Dao!
About Dr. Harry Dao, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1568696789
Education & Certifications
- Case Western U Hosps
- UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dao speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.