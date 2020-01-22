Dr. Harry De Meo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Meo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry De Meo, MD
Dr. Harry De Meo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Werner K Keller MD9920 4th Ave Ste 205, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-0623
Bay Ridge Gastroenterology PLLC7601 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-0623
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr DiMeo is professional and thorough. His manner is reassuring and backed by the information he provides and procedures that he has performed on me more than once for almost two decades. His diligence also alerted me to potentially life threatening medical problems outside his area of expertise. His attention to patient issues has been evidenced by follow up from his office staff which in my experience reflects his values. I am grateful for his contribution to my improved health.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1245313709
- St Vincents Hospital Med Center
- Lutheran Med Center
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
- Columbia University School Of General Studies
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. De Meo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Meo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Meo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Meo works at
Dr. De Meo has seen patients for Esophageal Ulcer, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Meo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. De Meo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Meo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Meo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Meo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.