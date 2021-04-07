Dr. Harry Donias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Donias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center.
Dr. Donias' Office Locations
Glenwood Regional Medical Center503 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Directions (318) 329-3475
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can not put into words how fortunate I was to have Dr. Donias perform my triple bypass surgery. I would give his whole team 5 stars.
About Dr. Harry Donias, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donias has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Donias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.