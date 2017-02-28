Dr. Drummond III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Drummond III works at
Locations
Regal Medical Group Inc.2755 Alamo St Ste 101, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 210-7280
Simi Valley Hospital2975 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 955-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drummond sits and listens to you and actually explains your options. The only problem is getting an appointment. Sometimes it takes to long.
About Dr. Harry Drummond III, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164416517
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drummond III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drummond III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.