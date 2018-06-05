See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Harry Duncan, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harry Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Duncan works at Charleston Pain Management in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Pain Management
    Charleston Pain Management
4701 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
(949) 852-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain

Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Principal Life
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2018
    Jun 05, 2018
Hi, I'm Lisa Hill and I have been a patient of Dr. Dunan for years. I also have Crohn's Disease! All I can say from my heart is He's the best!!!! Thanks again Your Patient, Lisa hill47964@gmail.com You are the B*E*S*T
Lisa Hill in Seth, WV. 25181
    Lisa Hill in Seth, WV. 25181 — Jun 05, 2018
    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780692277
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Charleston Area Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan works at Charleston Pain Management in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Duncan’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

