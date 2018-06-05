Dr. Harry Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Charleston Pain Management4701 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Hi, I'm Lisa Hill and I have been a patient of Dr. Dunan for years. I also have Crohn's Disease! All I can say from my heart is He's the best!!!! Thanks again Your Patient, Lisa hill47964@gmail.com You are the B*E*S*T
About Dr. Harry Duncan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1780692277
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Ctr
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.