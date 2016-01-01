Dr. Harry Eggleston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggleston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Eggleston, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Eggleston, MD
Dr. Harry Eggleston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Eggleston works at
Dr. Eggleston's Office Locations
-
1
Creve Coeur Surgery Center LLC633 Emerson Rd # B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 872-7744
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eggleston?
About Dr. Harry Eggleston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1912995317
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggleston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggleston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggleston works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggleston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggleston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggleston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggleston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.