Dr. Harry Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Fischer, MD
Dr. Harry Fischer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor7 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 973-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s incredibly kind, helpful and knowledgeable. I could not have asked for a better doctor to help me with my RA.
About Dr. Harry Fischer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Hosp Joint Dis Orth Inst, Rheumatology Beth Israel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
