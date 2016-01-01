See All Neurosurgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Harry Friedman, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (4)
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harry Friedman, MD

Dr. Harry Friedman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Friedman works at Internal Medicine Infcts Dses in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Infcts Dses
    6005 Park Ave Ste 429B, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 362-1411
  2. 2
    The Friedman Clinic, PC
    920 Estate Dr Ste 16, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-4320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023011103
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Internal Medicine Infcts Dses in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

