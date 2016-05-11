See All Nephrologists in Austin, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Harry Goss, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Goss, MD

Dr. Harry Goss, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville, Saint Marks Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Goss works at North Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Goss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Austin Medical Center
    North Austin Medical Center
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758
(512) 901-6431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Smithville
  • Saint Marks Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis and IV Access Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2016
    I am I should say lucky as over the years the majority of my Doctors have been knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. My appointment with Dr. Goss only added to this streak. I found him to be a very thorough and caring professional. He took the time to get to know me as a patient and was very transparent when it came to explaining the possible outcomes of my tests. I would without hesitation recommend him to anyone that needs his speciality.
    John Fricks in Paige, TX — May 11, 2016
    About Dr. Harry Goss, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508832437
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex SW
    • Presby Hosp of Dallas
    • Presby Hosp of Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
