Dr. Harry Hamburger, MD
Dr. Harry Hamburger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Kendall Eye Institute8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 109, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 271-4544
Hollywood Eye Institute, Cooper City, FL9999 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 447-0606
Michael L Levine MD3280 Old Boynton Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 733-3010Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very patient and very detailed. He is also very friendly and doesn't rush through things. Even his assistant is very friendly and thorough.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Dr. Hamburger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamburger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamburger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamburger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamburger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamburger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamburger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.