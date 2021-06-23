Overview of Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD

Dr. Harry Hoyen III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Hoyen III works at METRO HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Brecksville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.