Overview of Dr. Harry Hughes, MD

Dr. Harry Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Hughes works at Neurological Asssociate of Augusta PC in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.