Dr. Harry Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Hughes, MD
Dr. Harry Hughes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Asssociate of Augusta PC1210 Roy Rd, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 855-5522
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughes is the best neurologist. He spent so much time with me explaining everything in detail and answering all of my questions. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Harry Hughes, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063466399
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.