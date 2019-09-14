Overview of Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD

Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Intsiful works at New Life Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.