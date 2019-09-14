Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Intsiful is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD
Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Intsiful works at
Dr. Intsiful's Office Locations
New Life Plastic Surgery8400 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 501-5020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Great Neck Office107 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Plastic Surgery OF New York240 Willoughby St Apt 8E, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
my experience was amazing it started with my pt consultant sunen!! she helped me with everything... dr.harry was so sweet i loved him and my results are to die for
About Dr. Harry Intsiful, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- howard university hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Intsiful has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Intsiful accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Intsiful has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Intsiful. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Intsiful.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Intsiful, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Intsiful appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.