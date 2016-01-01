Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasmin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD
Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF AGUASCALIENTES / BIOMEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jasmin's Office Locations
- 1 5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste A1, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 809-5290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jasmin?
About Dr. Harry Jasmin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073678769
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF AGUASCALIENTES / BIOMEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jasmin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jasmin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasmin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasmin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasmin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasmin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasmin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.