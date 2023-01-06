Dr. Harry Kanter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kanter, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Kanter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They completed their fellowship with Washington Univ Sch Med
Dr. Kanter works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists, Chesapeake1405 KEMPSVILLE RD, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 963-7729
-
2
Cardiovascular Specialists, Norfolk6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 222-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanter?
He is literally the most compassionate and brilliant cardiovascular doctor ever. Has taken care of my family for years
About Dr. Harry Kanter, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1215902697
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch Med
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanter speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.