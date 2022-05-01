Overview of Dr. Harry Karamitsos, MD

Dr. Harry Karamitsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Karamitsos works at Lenox ObGyn in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.