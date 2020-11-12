Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Katz, MD
Dr. Harry Katz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
- 1 44 Godwin Ave Ste 300, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 837-2174
-
2
Northern Jersey Ear Nose and Throat Associate85 Harristown Rd Ste 105, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (201) 445-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
My first visit with Dr. Katz was such a pleasant experience. He made you feel welcome and has a warm demeanor. Same with my follow up visit. I’ll definitely be seeing him again when and if need be.
About Dr. Harry Katz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508857814
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Bellevue Hospital Center
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Deafness, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.