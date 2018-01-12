Overview of Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM

Dr. Harry Kezelian Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Kezelian Jr works at Arbor Foot Clinics in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.