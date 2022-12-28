Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khasigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD
Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mark Twain Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Dr. Khasigian's Office Locations
Harry A. Khasigian A Medical Corp.7551 Timberlake Way Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 525-0620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Khasigian 30 years ago. He performed surgery on my wrist, removing a Ganglion cysts. I was an athlete then. Since the surgery, I have had no ill effects on my wrist in the last 30 years. Dr. Khasigian did a phenomenal job. I am now going back to him to find out what is wrong with my elbow. He has also done surgeries on my Father and Mother with outstanding results. He is the best!!!
About Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Calif-Irvine
- La Co-Usc Med Ctr
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Khasigian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khasigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khasigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khasigian has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khasigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Khasigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khasigian.
