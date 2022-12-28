Overview of Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD

Dr. Harry Khasigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mark Twain Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Amador Hospital.



Dr. Khasigian works at Capital Orthopedics in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.