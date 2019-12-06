Dr. Harry Kolodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Kolodner, MD
Dr. Harry Kolodner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Harbor Ophthalmology Pllc33920 US Highway 19 N Ste 275, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 784-1121
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. KOLODNER is thorough and gives good medical advice.
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1932131018
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kolodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolodner works at
Dr. Kolodner has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolodner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.