Overview of Dr. Harry Kolodner, MD

Dr. Harry Kolodner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kolodner works at Harbor Ophthalmology in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.