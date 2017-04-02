See All Urologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Harry Koo, MD

Urology
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Koo, MD

Dr. Harry Koo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Koo works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Urology
    360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 904-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 02, 2017
    The first Urologist we were referred to was horrendous. He was aggressive with our then 6 week old, impatient with our questions and concerns, and pushy with the scheduling of surgery. We asked our sons Cardiologist who he would take HIS child to if he had the same issue. (an undescended, non-palpable testicle) He recommended Dr. Koo. From the first visit, when the nurse called him a "gentle giant", to the successful completion of a very complex 2 part surgery, this man was extraordinary.
    A relieved mom in Teaneck, NJ — Apr 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Koo, MD
    About Dr. Harry Koo, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1114005568
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldns Hosp Philadelphia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koo works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Koo’s profile.

    Dr. Koo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Vesicoureteral Reflux and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

