Dr. Harry Lesch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Lesch, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Lesch, MD
Dr. Harry Lesch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Lesch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lesch's Office Locations
-
1
Harry B Lesch MD2934 H ST, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 442-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesch?
One visit and he prescribed the right medication (only 1). My previous psychiatrist had me on multiple medications & they weren’t doing anything for me. Dr.Lesch definitely pays attention to the needs of his patients.
About Dr. Harry Lesch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1417973421
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesch works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.