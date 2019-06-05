Dr. Harry Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Liberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Liberman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Liberman works at
Locations
-
1
Kate Vasconcellos MD800 Canton Rd Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-4328
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liberman?
Great experience with Dr Liberman and my Colonoscopy. Dr. Liberman uses a low volume prep named Clen Piq that was easy to consume and had a good taste. The actual procedure was efficient on time with no side effects. This was my first colonoscopy and it was much better than the negative experiences than my friends were telling me.
About Dr. Harry Liberman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669440806
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman works at
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.