Overview of Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD

Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.