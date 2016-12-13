Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lifschutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD
Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indio, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lifschutz's Office Locations
- 1 81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste D1, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 775-3001
-
2
Central City Community Health Center81709 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste D1, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 775-3001
-
3
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.1073 Ross Ave Ste D, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 970-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Lifschultz for five years now. Put a port in twice for me and had sonograms done. He is professional and I like his humor...short and funny. I have never had a problem getting ahold of him through his office and they keep in touch with me. A good Dr. and a good person.
About Dr. Harry Lifschutz, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013014752
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
