Overview of Dr. Harry Lockstadt, MD

Dr. Harry Lockstadt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Lockstadt works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.