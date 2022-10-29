Dr. Harry Lockstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lockstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Lockstadt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics - Hamburg1868 Plaudit Pl, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lockstadt has treated my dad and me for years now. Excellent surgeon and very personable. He stands out in my opinion because he truly cares about his patients and isn't arrogant like some surgeons are becoming. His staff, especially Ali, have been extremely friendly and helpful to me throughout this process. I would give him 10 stars if able
- University Western Ontario
- Doctors Hosp
- University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine
- Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
