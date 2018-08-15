Overview of Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD

Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.



Dr. McDaris Jr works at Crown Headache Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.