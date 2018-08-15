Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaris Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD
Dr. Harry McDaris Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Southside Family Practice204 Lowe Ave SE Ste 4, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-5445
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I love Dr. McDaris! I have been a patient more more then 15 years. He is very kind and compassionate. He takes his time with you and doesn't rush. He will look into things if he doesn't know something. He truly cares about his patients and their well being. I would highly recommend!
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. McDaris Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaris Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaris Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaris Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaris Jr.
