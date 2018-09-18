Overview of Dr. Harry Moore, MD

Dr. Harry Moore, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Central Georgia Cancer Care in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.