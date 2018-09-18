Dr. Harry Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Moore, MD
Dr. Harry Moore, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Central Georgia Cancer Care800 1st St Ste 410, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7068
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Absolutely love Dr. Moore! He is so down to earth and kind hearted. He always answers all of our questions in a way we can understand. It has been a blessing finding him. I wish more doctors were like Dr. Moore.
About Dr. Harry Moore, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1699096388
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.