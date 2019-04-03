Dr. Morgan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Morgan Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Morgan Jr, MD
Dr. Harry Morgan Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Morgan Jr's Office Locations
The Center for Geriatric and Family Psychiatry Inc.55 Nye Rd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 643-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My dad has been a patient for several months. We've found the practice to be excellent, thorough, & caring. It took a while to get the first appointment; along the way, mom has also been diagnosed with dementia, so now it's a family affair. Hers is presenting completely differently from dad's and they've identified that her symptoms could be stemming from depression, which makes perfect sense, but I had no idea this could happen. Their referrals to other programs and caregivers has been great.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Morgan Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan Jr.
