Dr. Harry Morris, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (71)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Harry Morris, MD

Dr. Harry Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and William Newton Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Scapular Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA
    2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 631-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
  • William Newton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Scapular Fracture
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Broken Arm
Dupuytren's Contracture
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Wrist Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Clavicle Fracture
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Elbow Sprain
Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Ligament Rupture
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Pain
Limb Pain
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Osteopenia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Injuries
Wrist Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2023
    He took time to check my hand (I had a trigger finger, and had a procedure operated by him three months ago) thoroughly and explained me what to do next several months. My finger does not have any symptoms of trigger finger anymore!
    Dorothy — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Harry Morris, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861469447
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical Center
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Scapular Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

