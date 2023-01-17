Overview of Dr. Harry Morris, MD

Dr. Harry Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Morris works at Advanced Orthopaedic Associates in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Scapular Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.