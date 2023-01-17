Dr. Harry Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Morris, MD
Dr. Harry Morris, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital and William Newton Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
- William Newton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
He took time to check my hand (I had a trigger finger, and had a procedure operated by him three months ago) thoroughly and explained me what to do next several months. My finger does not have any symptoms of trigger finger anymore!
About Dr. Harry Morris, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861469447
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Wilford Hall United States Airforce Base Medical Center
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Scapular Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.