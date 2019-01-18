Overview

Dr. Harry Odabashian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Odabashian works at Albany Med Faculty Physicians in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.