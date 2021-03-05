See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.

Dr. Ojeas works at Gastroenterology Consultants - Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Consultants - Houston
    444 Farm To Market Rd 1959a, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3501
    Gastroenterology Consultants - Pasadena
    4211 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Hernia
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 05, 2021
    Dr. Ojeas gave me a comprehensive visit, very professional, and listens to your concerns. Very good doctor. The only issue I have is with his scheduling staff. She is very rude at times. It seems she's getting complacent in her job. She's provided the same information so much that when you as for clarification, she becomes belligerent. She needs to realize that patients are hearing the information for the first time in most cases.
    — Mar 05, 2021
    About Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1528051042
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Oklahoma
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University Of Puerto Rico Medical School
    Medical Education

    Dr. Harry Ojeas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojeas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ojeas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ojeas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ojeas has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojeas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojeas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojeas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojeas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojeas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

