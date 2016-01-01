Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Phillips, MD
Dr. Harry Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Le Bonheur Children's M C
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Memphis Children's Clinic7672 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-2555
Memphis Childrens Clinic1129 HALE RD, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 396-0390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harry Phillips, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Le Bonheur Children's M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.