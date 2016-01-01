See All Pediatricians in Southaven, MS
Dr. Harry Phillips, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Phillips, MD

Dr. Harry Phillips, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their residency with Le Bonheur Children's M C

Dr. Phillips works at Memphis Children's Clinic in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phillips' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Children's Clinic
    7672 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-2555
  2. 2
    Memphis Childrens Clinic
    1129 HALE RD, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 396-0390
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Strep Throat

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bird Flu
Boil
Cough
Diarrhea
Ear Ache
Fever
Headache
Hernia
Hives
Impetigo
Nausea
Obesity
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Stye
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Warts
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Phillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588651954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Le Bonheur Children's M C
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

