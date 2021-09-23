Overview of Dr. Harry Pierce, DO

Dr. Harry Pierce, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Pierce works at Shorewood Medical Clinic in Burien, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.