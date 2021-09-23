Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Pierce, DO
Overview of Dr. Harry Pierce, DO
Dr. Harry Pierce, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Pierce works at
Dr. Pierce's Office Locations
-
1
Burien13014 12th Ave Sw, Burien, WA 98146 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pierce?
I have seen Dr. Harry Pierce for many years. He is an excellent Doctor. We move but still drive 40 miles to still see him.
About Dr. Harry Pierce, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801877717
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pierce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierce works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.