Dr. Harry Saperstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Saperstein works at Suzanne L. Berkman MD FAAD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Excision of Skin Lesion and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.