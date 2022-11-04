Dr. Sarles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Sarles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Sarles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Sarles works at
Locations
1
Rockwall3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
2
DHAT Research Institute7150 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 771-2222
3
Texas Health Family Care #8133142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 771-2222
4
DHAT Richardson3600 Shire Blvd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 771-2222
- 5 9500 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-9544
6
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Rockwall3150 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (469) 698-1576
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding office staff in all respects. Can’t say enough good about them. Extremely friendly and helpful. Dr Sarles was also outstanding. Listened to me patiently and took what I said to heart and acted on it. Explained, in layman’s terms, so I knew what was happening, and what we were going to do about it. I left the office feeling relieved and confident!
About Dr. Harry Sarles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861451395
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Tex Med Branch
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sarles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sarles works at
Dr. Sarles has seen patients for Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more.
Dr. Sarles speaks Spanish.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.