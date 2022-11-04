Overview

Dr. Harry Sarles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Sarles works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Garland, TX, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.