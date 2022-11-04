See All Gastroenterologists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Harry Sarles, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (137)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Sarles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

Dr. Sarles works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Garland, TX, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockwall
    3144 Horizon Rd Ste 210, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
  2. 2
    DHAT Research Institute
    7150 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX 75044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
  3. 3
    Texas Health Family Care #813
    3142 Horizon Rd Ste 209, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
  4. 4
    DHAT Richardson
    3600 Shire Blvd Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2222
  5. 5
    9500 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 739-9544
  6. 6
    Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Rockwall
    3150 Horizon Rd, Rockwall, TX 75032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 698-1576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Outstanding office staff in all respects. Can’t say enough good about them. Extremely friendly and helpful. Dr Sarles was also outstanding. Listened to me patiently and took what I said to heart and acted on it. Explained, in layman’s terms, so I knew what was happening, and what we were going to do about it. I left the office feeling relieved and confident!
    — Nov 04, 2022
    Dr. Harry Sarles, MD
    About Dr. Harry Sarles, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861451395
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona
    • University Tex Med Branch
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarles has seen patients for Dysphagia, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

