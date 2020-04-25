Overview of Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD

Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schmaltz works at Coordinated Health Scranton Orthopedics in Scranton, PA with other offices in Dickson City, PA and Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.