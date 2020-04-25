Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmaltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD
Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-kasson County Hospital, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schmaltz works at
Dr. Schmaltz's Office Locations
-
1
Coordinated Health Scranton Orthopedics334 MAIN ST, Scranton, PA 18519 Directions (570) 307-1767
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital Dickson City330 Main St, Dickson City, PA 18519 Directions (570) 307-1767
-
3
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 307-1767
- 4 3780 Hecktown Rd Fl 1, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (570) 307-1767
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-kasson County Hospital
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmaltz?
I had each knee replaced by Dr. Schmaltz. Excellent care and excellent outcome . I highly recommend Dr. Schmaltz and his staff !
About Dr. Harry Schmaltz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1457388027
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmaltz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmaltz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmaltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmaltz works at
Dr. Schmaltz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmaltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmaltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmaltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmaltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmaltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.