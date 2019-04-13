Overview of Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD

Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Schwartz works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.