Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swartz is an excellent doctor. He takes his time to listen and try to come to a resolution. Straight the point, no sugar coating. Dr Swartz is excellent in what he does and I highly recommend him. A1!
About Dr. Harry Schwartz, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
