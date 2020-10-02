Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sendzischew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD
Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Sendzischew's Office Locations
Harry Sendzischew MD PA1029 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 868-5323
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
You did my gallbladder surgery in 2016, I haven’t had any complications and I am really happy.
About Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558426049
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sendzischew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sendzischew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sendzischew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sendzischew has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sendzischew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sendzischew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sendzischew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sendzischew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sendzischew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.