Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD

General Surgery
3.1 (19)
Map Pin Small Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD

Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Sendzischew works at Harry Sendzischew MD PA in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sendzischew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harry Sendzischew MD PA
    1029 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 868-5323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Varicose Veins
Hernia Repair
Wound Repair

  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558426049
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sendzischew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sendzischew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sendzischew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sendzischew works at Harry Sendzischew MD PA in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sendzischew’s profile.

    Dr. Sendzischew has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sendzischew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sendzischew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sendzischew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sendzischew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sendzischew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

