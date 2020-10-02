Overview of Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD

Dr. Harry Sendzischew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Sendzischew works at Harry Sendzischew MD PA in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.