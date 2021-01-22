Overview

Dr. Harry Sharata, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SSM Health Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Sharata works at Advanced Dermatology Inc in Madison, WI with other offices in Monroe, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.