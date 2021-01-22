Dr. Harry Sharata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Sharata, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SSM Health Monroe Hospital.
Madison6510 Grand Teton Plz Ste 302, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 329-5773
Advanced Dermatology Inc412 18th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566 Directions (608) 329-5773
Monroe1123 16th Ave, Monroe, WI 53566 Directions (608) 329-5773
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health Monroe Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Health
- HealthEOS
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Physicians Plus Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
- WPS Health Insurance
I have seen many dermatologists in my venture and he is absolutely the best! Nothing else to say!!
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University Of Maryland
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Sharata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharata has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Rosacea and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharata.
