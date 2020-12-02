See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Harry Shen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Harry Shen, MD

Rheumatology
4.3 (12)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry Shen, MD

Dr. Harry Shen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Shen works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Shen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity
    333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6516
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory
    324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 598-6321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shen?

    Dec 02, 2020
    I left this appointment steadier on my feet. The difference it makes to go to a truly excellent doctor is really significant. Dr. Shen spent a lot of time trying to understand what is going on and did not just rush to a diagnosis, genuinely considered what I had to say about what I was experiencing, made decisions about next steps, and explained his thought process. For the first time in this awful chapter of my life, I no longer felt like I would just have to go home and try googling it again. I am transgender, and I have found that a lot of doctors have become so preoccupied by my gender identity that they could not provide adequate care. Dr. Shen was the opposite. I felt so respected and informed. I don't know what wild twist of fate made this doctor covered by my insurance but I feel really lucky and relieved.
    — Dec 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harry Shen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Harry Shen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shen to family and friends

    Dr. Shen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harry Shen, MD.

    About Dr. Harry Shen, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104890540
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colum-Presby Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rw Johnson Med Sch
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rw Johnson Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shen works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shen’s profile.

    Dr. Shen has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Harry Shen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.