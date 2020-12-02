Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Shen, MD
Dr. Harry Shen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
1
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 598-6516Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Nyu Langone Orthopedic Hospital Ambulatory324 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6321
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I left this appointment steadier on my feet. The difference it makes to go to a truly excellent doctor is really significant. Dr. Shen spent a lot of time trying to understand what is going on and did not just rush to a diagnosis, genuinely considered what I had to say about what I was experiencing, made decisions about next steps, and explained his thought process. For the first time in this awful chapter of my life, I no longer felt like I would just have to go home and try googling it again. I am transgender, and I have found that a lot of doctors have become so preoccupied by my gender identity that they could not provide adequate care. Dr. Shen was the opposite. I felt so respected and informed. I don't know what wild twist of fate made this doctor covered by my insurance but I feel really lucky and relieved.
About Dr. Harry Shen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104890540
Education & Certifications
- Colum-Presby Med Ctr
- Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shen speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.