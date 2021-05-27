See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Medford, NJ
Dr. Harry South, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (39)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harry South, MD

Dr. Harry South, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. South works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Medford, NJ with other offices in Columbus, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. South's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Surgical Specialists
    128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855
  2. 2
    Virtua Cardiology - Columbus
    1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855
  3. 3
    Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transthoracic Echocardiography (TTE) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AmeriPlan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    May 27, 2021
    Comfortable trustworthy accommodating knowledgeable service
    — May 27, 2021
    About Dr. Harry South, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780817205
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • Morehouse Sch Of Med
    • Cardiovascular Disease
