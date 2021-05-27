Dr. South has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry South, MD
Dr. Harry South, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Specialists128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Harry South, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. South accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. South has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. South. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. South.
