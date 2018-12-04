Dr. Sperber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Sperber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Sperber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sperber works at
Locations
-
1
Suncoast Medical Clinic601 7th St S Fl 5, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 824-7116
-
2
Sun Coast Medical Clinic620 10th St N Ste 3B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-7116
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Dr. Sperber is straightforward, yet not alarming. Will tell you the facts of your condition along with the plans for moving forward. Will take whatever time you need to ensure your questions are answered.
About Dr. Harry Sperber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205822673
Education & Certifications
- Boston VA Med Ctr
- Boston Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
