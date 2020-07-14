Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD
Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-5400
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7000Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and speaks using terms I could understand. He senses your urgency and responds accordingly. Terrific doctor.
About Dr. Harry Steinberg, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
