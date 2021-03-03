See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD

Pain Medicine
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sukumaran works at Pain Clinic Of Michigan in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    United Pain Therapies Pllc
    2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 266-9137
  2. 2
    Maple Surgery Center
    1560 E Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-5369

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Arthritis
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 03, 2021
    This was my first appointment with Dr. Harry and was very impressed. This was not the doctor that my orthopedic spine surgeon sent me to but somehow this is where I ended up. After reading about him, I believe that someone above is looking out for me as he is exactly what I need. He is awesome and I would highly recommend him.
    Cathy — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356546709
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Michgan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harry Sukumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sukumaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukumaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukumaran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukumaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukumaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

