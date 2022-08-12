Overview of Dr. Harry Sun, MD

Dr. Harry Sun, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Associates in Transplant and General Surgery in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.