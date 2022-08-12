Dr. Harry Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Sun, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
St Barnabas Med Ctr Renal Transplant Div94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Harry Sun is the only Surgeon I trust. A few years ago he saved my life due to obstruction. This Dr. Is serious about his work. Believe me he is not rude , he is at genius level…super busy and does not have the time to put up with your nonsense.
About Dr. Harry Sun, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
