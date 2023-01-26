Dr. Harry Teicher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teicher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Teicher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Teicher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Teicher works at
Locations
-
1
Swedish Gastroenterology1221 Madison St Ste 1220, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-4250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste G20, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 431-9771
-
3
Swedish Gastroenterology - Ballard5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 520, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 215-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teicher?
Dr Teicher is absolutely the best Gastroenterologist I have ever had!
About Dr. Harry Teicher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1821086174
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teicher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teicher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teicher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teicher works at
Dr. Teicher has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teicher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Teicher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teicher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teicher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teicher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.